Alpha Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $13,546.45 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 16% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a total market cap of $13,546.45 and $1.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Coin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.95 or 0.01595060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.20 or 0.00422750 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00043238 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001373 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003686 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin (CRYPTO:APC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io . Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.