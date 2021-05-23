Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 467,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.9% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alphabet worth $963,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $12.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,294.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,614. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,277.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,982.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,504.76.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

