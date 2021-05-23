Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,352,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

