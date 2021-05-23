ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Insider Selling

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $54.00 and last traded at $54.16. Approximately 6,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 228,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

Specifically, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $549,149.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 207,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,405,255.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,874 shares of company stock worth $4,024,720 over the last three months.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Sell-side analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 278.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,628,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,690,000 after buying an additional 1,198,397 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,372,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,331,000 after buying an additional 543,735 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,143.5% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 336,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,799,000 after buying an additional 309,255 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,860,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $12,930,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

