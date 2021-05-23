American Financial Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 3,268 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,439% compared to the average daily volume of 59 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,914,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,996. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,604,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $753,583,000 after purchasing an additional 193,432 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,096,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,070,000 after purchasing an additional 154,648 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $103.12. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.73 and a fifty-two week high of $133.60.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that American Financial Group will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.70%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

