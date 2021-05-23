Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Acquires 5,439 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,891 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 239,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,607,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 53.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,955 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 162,450.0% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MLM shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.24.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.54. 264,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,475. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.03. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.32 and a 52-week high of $383.71. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.54. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $982.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.76%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

