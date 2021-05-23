Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $2,070,985,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,962.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,881,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,063 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,423,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,331,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $116.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,577,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,465,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $118.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

