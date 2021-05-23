Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $26.34 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,429 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 10,506 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 3.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,905.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,907,820 shares of company stock worth $566,825,926. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.23. The company had a trading volume of 13,600,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,527,086. The business’s 50-day moving average is $310.15 and its 200-day moving average is $281.41. The stock has a market cap of $896.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.11 and a 52 week high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

