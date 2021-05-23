Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 19.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after acquiring an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,541,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $563,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,085,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,129,000 after acquiring an additional 17,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $185.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,567,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.35. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.86.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $737,258 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

