Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Has $7 Million Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,963 shares during the quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Match Group by 25.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Match Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Shares of MTCH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.15.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,918 shares of company stock worth $24,545,197. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.