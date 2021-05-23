Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Lowers Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for about 1.3% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $580,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 11,473.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The company has a market capitalization of $180.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.39. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $191.13 and a 1 year high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

