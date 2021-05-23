Analysts Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.61 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.80). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of ($3.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.32) to ($3.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,375.09% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Carnival Co. & stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,551,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,137,476. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average is $23.28. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $2,491,549.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

