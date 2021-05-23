Analysts Anticipate Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to Announce -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) will announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.35) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Gamida Cell posted earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.58). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GMDA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Gamida Cell from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Gamida Cell from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gamida Cell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

NASDAQ GMDA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $6.30. 274,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,938. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.97, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Gamida Cell has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMDA. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Gamida Cell in the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious blood diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

