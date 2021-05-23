Analysts Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $88.15 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Brokerages predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) will report sales of $88.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.79 million and the highest is $94.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $71.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $348.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $334.03 million to $364.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $381.87 million, with estimates ranging from $366.07 million to $397.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INGN. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inogen from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inogen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

INGN stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.23. 115,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,253. Inogen has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -287.41 and a beta of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 2,841 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,862.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,200 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,524 shares in the company, valued at $271,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,609 shares of company stock worth $3,153,448. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 285,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Inogen by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inogen by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Inogen in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

