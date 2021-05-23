Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.17. InterDigital posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $2.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. InterDigital had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.97 million. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $70.88. The company had a trading volume of 367,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,785. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $52.88 and a 1-year high of $74.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,434,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 518,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,442,000 after acquiring an additional 30,210 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 87,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,371 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 905 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.