Analysts Anticipate Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Brokerages expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 13.64%.

SOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Zartler sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,091,156 shares of company stock worth $13,250,065 in the last ninety days. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.4% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,284,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,761,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 15.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $11,700,000. 51.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SOI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 157,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $15.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

