Analysts Anticipate UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Will Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.36) and the highest is ($1.05). UroGen Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.30) to ($4.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.77). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UroGen Pharma.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.09. UroGen Pharma had a negative net margin of 604.78% and a negative return on equity of 106.99%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UroGen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of UroGen Pharma from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In related news, CFO Molly Henderson purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $39,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in UroGen Pharma by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of UroGen Pharma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URGN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $18.53. 94,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,754. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.37. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.66 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

