Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the lowest is $1.42. Kadant posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $3.11 on Tuesday, reaching $167.16. 41,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,484. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $93.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.44 and a 200 day moving average of $157.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,838.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Kadant in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kadant by 332.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

