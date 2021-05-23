Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.66). NanoString Technologies reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.57) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($1.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NanoString Technologies.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSTG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NanoString Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $305,206.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000.

Shares of NSTG traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.92. 365,007 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,544. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.65. NanoString Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.46 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

