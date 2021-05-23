Analysts Offer Predictions for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now expects that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.’s FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.12 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MYTE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of MYTE stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $390,483,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $336,711,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $88,039,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $43,892,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth about $31,780,000. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

