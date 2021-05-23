Analysts Set Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Target Price at $26.75

Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. TheStreet downgraded Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

DBX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.72. 5,675,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,130,445. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Dropbox has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $36,517.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,190 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

