Analysts Set GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Target Price at $20.00

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRK. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 91,470 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 154.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GeoPark during the 4th quarter valued at $2,929,000. 36.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GPRK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.75. 81,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,449. The company has a market capitalization of $900.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.84. GeoPark has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $18.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. Research analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. GeoPark’s payout ratio is presently -10.39%.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

