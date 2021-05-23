Analysts Set Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT at $69.03

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.03.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYFT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of Lyft stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.32. 4,842,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,972,731. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.25. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.32.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was down 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 115,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $7,533,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,812,506 shares of company stock worth $311,387,156 over the last three months. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the first quarter worth $39,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

