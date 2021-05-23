Analysts Set Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Price Target at $31.00

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OXINF. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OXINF traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.25. 1,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.