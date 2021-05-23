Analyzing ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) & Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunovant has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ADMA Biologics and Immunovant, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immunovant 0 1 14 0 2.93

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $7.80, indicating a potential upside of 343.18%. Immunovant has a consensus target price of $44.93, indicating a potential upside of 192.53%. Given ADMA Biologics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Immunovant.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Immunovant’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $42.22 million 5.06 -$75.75 million ($0.88) -2.00 Immunovant N/A N/A -$66.39 million ($1.54) -9.97

Immunovant has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics. Immunovant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ADMA Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.3% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.4% of Immunovant shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Immunovant shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Immunovant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -155.78% -85.82% -36.31% Immunovant N/A -32.88% -31.03%

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Immunovant on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia. The company is headquartered in New York, New York. Immunovant, Inc. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

