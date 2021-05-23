Analyzing Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Edap Tms and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edap Tms $47.81 million 4.88 -$1.95 million ($0.07) -100.00 Zynex $80.12 million 6.43 $9.07 million $0.26 56.85

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than Edap Tms. Edap Tms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Edap Tms and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edap Tms 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zynex 0 2 2 0 2.50

Edap Tms currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 80.95%. Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.63, suggesting a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Edap Tms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edap Tms is more favorable than Zynex.

Risk & Volatility

Edap Tms has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Edap Tms and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edap Tms 0.92% 2.11% 1.03% Zynex 6.10% 11.19% 8.90%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.4% of Edap Tms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.8% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. 44.3% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Zynex beats Edap Tms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS S.A., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution. The HIFU division develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices based on HIFU technology for the minimally invasive treatment of urological and other clinical indications. This segment offers Ablatherm, an ultrasound guided robotic HIFU device for the treatment of organ-confined prostate cancer; Ablatherm Fusion that incorporates the company's proprietary fusion software, which merges MRI and ultrasound images; and the Focal One, a HIFU robotic device dedicated to the focal therapy of prostate cancer. It also provides disposables, and leasing and treatment related services; and maintenance services. The ESWL division manufactures, markets, and services lithotripter for the treatment of urinary tract stones by means of ESWL technology. This segment offers Sonolith i-move, an extracorporeal shockwave lithotripter to small and mid-size hospitals, as well as sells disposable parts for lithotripters and electrodes. The Distribution division markets, distributes, and services lasers, micro-ultrasound systems, and other medical products from third parties, as well as leases devices; sells disposables and spare parts; and maintenance services. The company markets and sells its products through its direct marketing, sales organization, and service platform, as well as through third-party distributors and agents. Its customers include hospitals, urology clinics, and research institutions. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body, and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac/Saunders for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers CM-1500, a blood volume monitor device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

