Analyzing XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) and Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genuine Parts and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts $16.54 billion 1.15 -$29.10 million $5.27 24.94 XL Fleet $20.34 million 46.85 -$25.59 million N/A N/A

XL Fleet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genuine Parts.

Profitability

This table compares Genuine Parts and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts 0.31% 27.80% 6.40% XL Fleet N/A -12.05% -5.67%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genuine Parts and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts 1 3 2 0 2.17 XL Fleet 0 0 2 0 3.00

Genuine Parts presently has a consensus target price of $128.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 42.34%. Given XL Fleet’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Genuine Parts.

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of Genuine Parts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Genuine Parts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genuine Parts beats XL Fleet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals. It also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation and robotics, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial and safety supplies, and material handling products for original equipment manufacturer, as well as maintenance, repair, and operation customers in equipment and machinery, food and beverage, forest product, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, power generation, alternative energy, governments, transportation, ports, and other industries. In addition, the company provides various services and repairs comprising gearbox and fluid power and process pump assembly and repair, hydraulic drive shaft repair, electrical panel assembly and repair, hose and gasket manufacture and assembly, and other value-added services. It operates in in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Indonesia, and Singapore. The company was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

