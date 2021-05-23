Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $1.81 on Major Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded 73.8% lower against the dollar. Anyswap has a total market capitalization of $33.81 million and approximately $125,240.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anyswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00005394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00404717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00051026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.51 or 0.00185887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.53 or 0.00727116 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 31.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Anyswap

Anyswap was first traded on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 coins. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap . Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @AnyswapNetwork . Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap is a fully decentralized cross-chain swap protocol, based on Fusion DCRM technology, with automated pricing and liquidity system. Anyswap enables swaps between any coins on any blockchain which uses ECDSA or EdDSA as signature algorithm, including BTC, ETH, USDT, XRP, LTC, FSN, etc. “

Buying and Selling Anyswap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

