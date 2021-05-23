Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-$1.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.72-$6.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.52 billion.Applied Materials also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 1.700-1.820 EPS.

Shares of AMAT traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.66. 14,252,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,198,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 46.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. ICAP lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total value of $639,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,684 shares of company stock valued at $25,123,240 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.