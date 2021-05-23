Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,387 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.11 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.74.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,144,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,175,876. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.03.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

