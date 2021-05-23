Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.96 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report sales of $17.96 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.48 billion and the lowest is $17.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland reported sales of $16.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year sales of $72.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.18 billion to $76.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $75.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.55 billion to $81.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber acquired 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.40 per share, with a total value of $297,548.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $66.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,776,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,218. The company has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $68.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

