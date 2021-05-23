Arco Platform (ARCE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Arco Platform to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arco Platform stock opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.74. Arco Platform has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a market capitalization of $713.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.33 and a beta of 0.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCE. TheStreet cut Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

