Arionum Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Arionum has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arionum has a market cap of $46,723.57 and $36.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,912.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,915.64 or 0.05820340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.46 or 0.01563094 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.77 or 0.00400363 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00140213 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.59 or 0.00606411 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00432173 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007488 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

About Arionum

Arionum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.