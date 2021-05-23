Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.16 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $10,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.10.

NASDAQ:MNST traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,842,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,693. The firm has a market cap of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.00. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

