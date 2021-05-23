Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,684. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

