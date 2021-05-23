Arizona State Retirement System Has $10.60 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,611,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 57,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,305,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Synopsys stock traded down $2.71 on Friday, reaching $242.00. 1,106,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,684. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $163.00 and a one year high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.82.
In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,547 shares of company stock worth $13,843,250. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Story: Bear Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.