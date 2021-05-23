Arizona State Retirement System Sells 711 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,879 shares of company stock worth $9,089,398. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.28. 654,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.25. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.63 and a 1-year high of $244.75. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.62.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

