Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price objective on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assicurazioni Generali has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.86 ($19.84).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 52 week low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 52 week high of €16.48 ($19.39).

Assicurazioni Generali Company Profile

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

