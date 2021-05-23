Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Now Covered by Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIZ. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $158.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.24.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

