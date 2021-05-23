Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Shares Gap Up to $15.53

Shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.53, but opened at $17.90. Aterian shares last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 1,834 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATER shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aterian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $521.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

About Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

