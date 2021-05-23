ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Raised to C$38.00 at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.84% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems alerts:

ATA opened at C$30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1 year low of C$16.28 and a 1 year high of C$32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.25.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.