aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Buys $40,100.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LIFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 287,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33.
aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.
aTyr Pharma Company Profile
aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.
