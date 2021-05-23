aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Buys $40,100.00 in Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 10,000 shares of aTyr Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $40,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,298 shares in the company, valued at $73,374.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

LIFE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 287,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.93 and a twelve month high of $8.33.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.17). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 67.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45,270 shares during the period. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LIFE shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead clinical product candidate is ATYR1923, a selective modulator of NRP2 for the treatment of patients with severe inflammatory lung diseases, including interstitial lung diseases (ILDs) and severe respiratory complications caused by COVID-19.

