AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,665.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,486.05.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $11.51 on Friday, hitting $1,460.26. The stock had a trading volume of 283,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,486. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,472.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1,271.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $1,074.45 and a twelve month high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 147.93%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 79.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Preston Frazer sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,322.87, for a total transaction of $978,923.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 993 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,609.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AutoZone by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,134,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,512,000 after buying an additional 239,250 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 752,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in AutoZone by 5.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 740,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,250,000 after purchasing an additional 39,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 641,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,626,000 after buying an additional 34,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 550,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,247,000 after buying an additional 164,933 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

