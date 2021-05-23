Aveanna Healthcare (AVAH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH opened at $11.76 on Friday. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.18.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 4,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,994.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

