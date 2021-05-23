AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.20 million-$8.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.21 million.

RCEL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.32. 94,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,424. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.66. The company has a market cap of $455.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.97. AVITA Medical has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. Analysts predict that AVITA Medical will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RCEL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVITA Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.60.

About AVITA Medical

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

