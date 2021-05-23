B. Riley Weighs in on The Gap, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Gap in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Gap’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GPS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Gap from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Gap in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.53.

Shares of GPS opened at $32.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.94. The Gap has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in The Gap by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,743 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Nancy Green sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $83,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Fisher sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $6,504,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,623,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,350,006.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,662 shares of company stock valued at $16,962,198. 41.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -48.74%.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

