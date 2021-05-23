Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 114,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,661,031 shares.The stock last traded at $15.77 and had previously closed at $15.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLDP. Northcoast Research began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.81 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.05 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,403,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after buying an additional 160,836 shares during the period. 25.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

