BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $232.94 Million

Posted by on May 23rd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post sales of $232.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $229.20 million and the highest is $240.26 million. BankUnited posted sales of $228.69 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $944.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $925.00 million to $974.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $998.39 million, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE BKU opened at $47.64 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,166 shares of company stock valued at $624,502. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BankUnited by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in BankUnited by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,745,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,735,000 after buying an additional 487,723 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,780,000 after buying an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

