Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities reaffirmed an action list buy rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$40.00 price target (down from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.71.

TSE:ABX opened at C$29.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.57. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$23.63 and a 52-week high of C$41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.98 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.10 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.4905727 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.74%.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

