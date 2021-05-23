Basid Coin (BASID) Market Capitalization Tops $58.23 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $58.23 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basid Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00057546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017146 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.67 or 0.00849940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.47 or 0.07866925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00077521 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

BASID is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,042,726 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.