Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Cuts Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $10,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $33,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

WY stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,788,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,905. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 129,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $5,192,622.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.